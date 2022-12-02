DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0547 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $237.08 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00128872 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00226372 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00048524 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060375 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,763,229 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

