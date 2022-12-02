DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.45

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 63.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $19,653.18 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00453165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022557 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018905 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

