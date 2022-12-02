DEI (DEI) Price Up 61.9% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $17,042.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00453371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023102 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001238 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018956 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

