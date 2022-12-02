Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 181,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

DRMA stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

