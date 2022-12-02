Dero (DERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.71 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00023660 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $52.71 million and $121,840.08 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,032.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00453767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00115999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00864318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00653062 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00246565 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,080,333 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

