Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $293.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.77.

DG stock opened at $236.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.22 and a 200-day moving average of $242.54. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

