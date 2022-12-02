Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $56.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.84.

Kroger Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:KR opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

