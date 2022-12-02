Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $57.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $48.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 781,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 263,296 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

