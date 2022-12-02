Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $148.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WING opened at $164.82 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $178.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

