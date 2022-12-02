DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Randall Michael Giuffre Buys 18,125 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 18,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,568.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, December 1st, Randall Michael Giuffre bought 46,133 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,359.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.99. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

