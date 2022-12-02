DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Randall Michael Giuffre Purchases 46,133 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 46,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,359.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Randall Michael Giuffre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 18,125 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,568.75.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ DMAC opened at $1.20 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
