DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Randall Michael Giuffre Purchases 46,133 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 46,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,359.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Randall Michael Giuffre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 18,125 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,568.75.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $1.20 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

