DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Shares Up 0.8%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 41,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

