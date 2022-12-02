Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Terrence G. Schneider Sells 340 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 340 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $13,759.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DGII opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Digi International by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGII. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

