Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,601.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,253. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25.

