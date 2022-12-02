Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

