Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.63) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.33) to GBX 275 ($3.29) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.11) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DIISY opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.