Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Up 5.1%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.26. 24,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 6,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $317.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

