Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $236.34 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.22 and a 200-day moving average of $242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.31.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

