Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of D stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

