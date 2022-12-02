Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $271.58

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.58 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.47). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 286.20 ($3.42), with a volume of 1,236,109 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 382.50 ($4.58).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,526.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

