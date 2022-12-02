Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 5,049 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

