DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,307. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
