DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,307. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

