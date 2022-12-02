Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,677 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

