Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $34.78

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.78, but opened at $33.23. Doximity shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 5,488 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Doximity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Doximity by 225.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

