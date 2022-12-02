Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.12

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.12 and traded as high as C$29.14. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$28.90, with a volume of 129,418 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.76.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

