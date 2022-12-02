Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $66,960.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,570,729.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00.
Dropbox Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.75 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
