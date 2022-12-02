DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DT Midstream by 1,450,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DT Midstream by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.