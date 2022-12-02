DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after buying an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.