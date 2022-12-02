Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.