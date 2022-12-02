EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of EGP traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.59. 368,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,812. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

