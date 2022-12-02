Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 242,988 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,988 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Align Technology worth $116,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after buying an additional 426,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 121.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 364,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after buying an additional 200,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $201.77 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $688.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.93.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

