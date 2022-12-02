Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 615,038 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,038 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Procore Technologies worth $123,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,893 shares of company stock worth $4,974,234 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

