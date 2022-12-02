Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 388,855 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 37,069.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,855 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $83,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $215.93 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

