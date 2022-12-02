Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 476,509 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $106,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

