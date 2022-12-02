Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20,630.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,607 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $90,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $73.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.