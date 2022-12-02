Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,607 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $76.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

