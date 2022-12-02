Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $134.39 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,829 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Paycom Software worth $134,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $346.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $442.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

