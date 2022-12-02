Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,938 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $22,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $69,096,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESS opened at $219.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.76 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.