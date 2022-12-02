Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 136,462 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,462 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 2.59% of Envestnet worth $75,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

ENV opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

