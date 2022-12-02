Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 85,332 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Charles Schwab worth $138,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.73 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.