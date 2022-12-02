Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Pool worth $153,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $338.13 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $571.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.85.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

