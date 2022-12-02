Edify Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EACPU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

