EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.65.

A number of research firms have commented on EDRVF. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €22.00 ($22.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.72) to €23.90 ($24.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDRVF stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.