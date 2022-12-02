Efforce (WOZX) One Day Volume Tops $613,554.57

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and $613,554.57 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00508622 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.70 or 0.30936824 BTC.

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

