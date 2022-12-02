Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.57 and traded as high as C$10.44. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$10.31, with a volume of 766,730 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.23.

The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

