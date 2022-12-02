Electroneum Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.10 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.10 million and approximately $60,039.31 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,069,613 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

