Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,449.07

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.57 million and approximately $47,449.07 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013630 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000151 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,102,416 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
