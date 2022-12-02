Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $197,745.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.28. 1,232,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

