Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 62,816 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 3rd quarter worth $17,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 331,925 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

