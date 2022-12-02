ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target Cut to €13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €16.00 ($16.49) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.59) to €17.00 ($17.53) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.35) to €15.20 ($15.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,779. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

